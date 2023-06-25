Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Francesco Bagnaia celebrates win number four of the season at Assen Photo: AFP
motorcycle racing

Bagnaia wins attritional Dutch MotoGP, heartache for Binder

0 Comments
ASSEN, Netherlands

Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch MotoGP at Assen on Sunday to extend his lead in the championship.

Pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi took second with Brad Binder in third only for KTM's South African rider to pick up a penalty for exceeding track limits that saw him demoted to fourth.

That promoted Aleix Espargaro to the podium after Binder suffered exactly the same fate in Saturday's sprint.

Bagnaia takes a 35-point lead over Jorge Martin into the summer break, with racing resuming in early August at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

"It's fantastic! It wasn't easy, they were pushing a lot behind," said the Ducati factory race winner. "I was on the limit. I love this track, this crowd - Assen, you are fantastic!"

A full house with 105,000 fans at a sweltering hot 'Cathedral of Speed' - one of the jewels in MotoGP's crown - watched Binder get a blistering start.

The KTM rider surged into the lead at turn one past a trio of Ducatis - Bezzecchi, world champion Bagnaia and Luca Marini.

Binder's teammate Jack Miller made an early exit, the Australian crashing out at the end of the opening lap. He was quickly followed by a crash between French duo Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo, as up front Bagnaia nicked the lead off Binder.

The race lost a fourth rider with only three laps completed when Maverick Vinales parted company with his Aprilia.

Binder was keeping close tabs on Bagnaia, with Bezzecchi in hot pursuit as Enea Bastianini slipped out of contention.

As the midway point of the 26-lap race approached Miguel Oliveira was forced to retire his Aprilia.

Bezzecchi moved up to second 10 laps out, to go in hot pursuit of Bagnaia, over one second further up the road.

But hard as he pressed Bezzecchi, winner of Saturday's sprint, couldn't conjure up the speed to deny Bagnaia his fourth win out of eight this season.

One man absent from the race was Honda star Marc Marquez who was forced to pull out of hours before Sunday's eighth round of the season due to injury.

The six-time former world champion missed last weekend's race in Germany in similar fashion.

The Spaniard is enduring a troubled season, hitting the deck twice at Assen following no fewer than five falls at Sachsenring. That left him nursing numerous injuries including a rib fracture which he aggravated this weekend.

"After (Saturday's) sprint the pain became worse and worse," Marquez reported. "This morning I went to the medical centre to let them know that I wasn't in a fit state to ride.

"Last Tuesday, after a check-up in Madrid, the results were reassuring despite the discovery of a fractured rib. But a test this morning showed the rib had moved slightly," he said, adding it was better to be "cautious" to avoid the injury worsening.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog