APTOPIX France Brazil Tunisia Soccer
Tunisia's Ghaylen Chaaleli, right, duels for the ball with Brazil's Richarlison during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
soccer

Banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly in Paris

PARIS

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirt” — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.”

The federation's president said he was shocked with what happened.

“The punishment for these actions needs to be more severe,” Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Brazilian media said stadium security personnel unsuccessfully tried to identify the person who threw the banana onto the field.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

