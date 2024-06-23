 Japan Today
T20 Cricket WCup India Bangladesh
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
cricket

India makes 196 and beats Bangladesh by 50 at Twenty20 World Cup

NORTH SOUND, Antigua

Hardik Pandya blasted Bangladesh with a 27-ball half-century and Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets finished off India's win at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Pandya struck four fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 50 to lead India to 196-5.

Yadav then took 3-19 in four overs to limit Bangladesh to 146-8.

India moved to the top of Group 1 in the Super Eight with two wins from two matches. Bangladesh was winless.

Australia and Afghanistan met in the other Saturday evening game in St. Vincent.

