Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio all qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Manchester City bounced back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig with both teams already qualified, while Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle drew 1-1 and both need a result on matchday six to go through.
Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto.
Atletico Madrid booked their place when a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.
Ciro Immobile shot Lazio into the last-16 with a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome.
Borussia Dortmund secured their spot with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face.© 2023 AFP
