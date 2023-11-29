Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Barcelona's Portuguese forward Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his team's second goal Photo: AFP
soccer

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

PARIS

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio all qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City bounced back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig with both teams already qualified, while Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle drew 1-1 and both need a result on matchday six to go through.

Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto.

Atletico Madrid booked their place when a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Ciro Immobile shot Lazio into the last-16 with a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome.

Borussia Dortmund secured their spot with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face.

