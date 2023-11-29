Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barcelona's Portuguese forward Joao Felix celebrates after scoring his team's second goal

soccer

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio all qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City bounced back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig with both teams already qualified, while Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle drew 1-1 and both need a result on matchday six to go through.

Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto.

Atletico Madrid booked their place when a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.

Ciro Immobile shot Lazio into the last-16 with a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome.

Borussia Dortmund secured their spot with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face.

