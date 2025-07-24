 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Soccer Yamal
FC Barcelona player Lamine Yamal wears a pendant bearing the number 10—his new jersey number—during a press event following a contract extension with the soccer club in Barcelona, northern Spain, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Image: AP Photo/Joan Monfort
sports

Barcelona cancels game in Japan after issue with promoter

0 Comments
BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona said Wednesday it will not play its scheduled preseason game in Japan because of “serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promoter.”

Barcelona will not travel on Thursday as planned for a match against Vissel Kobe. The club did not name the promoter or give more detail about the breaches.

Barcelona said it will “consider readjusting” the leg of the summer tour in South Korea, where two games are scheduled against FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on Aug. 4, “if certain conditions are met by the promoter.”

Barcelona said that if “these conditions are met, then the club will travel to South Korea in the coming days.”

"Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barça fans in Japan,” the club said.

Barcelona earlier Wednesday announced the signing of England forward Marcus Rashford.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel