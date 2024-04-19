 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
France Soccer Champions League
Barcelona supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
soccer

Barcelona fined by UEFA for fans making Nazi salutes, monkey gestures at PSG game

NYON, Switzerland

Barcelona was fined 25,000 euros ($26,600) by UEFA on Thursday for Nazi salutes and monkey gestures by fans at a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

UEFA said the proven charge of “racist behavior” followed images circulating of misconduct by some fans at Parc des Princes on April 10.

UEFA also deferred a one-game ban on selling tickets to Barcelona fans for an away game in the Champions League next season for a probationary period of one year.

Barcelona also was ordered to compensate PSG for damage to seats by fans and pay additional fines totaling 7,000 euros ($7,500).

Barcelona won 3-2 in Paris in the first leg of the quarterfinals but was eliminated Tuesday after losing 4-1 in the home leg.

World soccer body FIFA is set to launch a new drive against racism next month at its annual congress meeting, being held in Bangkok, Thailand.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

