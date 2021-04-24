Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Tennis WTA
Ashleigh Barty of Australia returns the ball during their WTA Tour Ladies Singles quarter-final tennis match at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)
tennis

Barty beats Pliskova to reach semifinals at Stuttgart

0 Comments
STUTTGART, Germany

Top-ranked Ash Barty moved a step closer to her first clay title since the 2019 French Open as she came back from a break down in the deciding set to beat Karolina Pliskova 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix.

Pliskova served for the match at 5-4 up in the decider but Barty earned five break points and converted the last of them to level the scores. The Australian then held to love and broke Pliskova again to win when the Czech sent a forehand long.

“That was an incredible match,” Barty said. “Just a really, really good battle.”

Pliskova's late slip meant she still has not won three consecutive matches since she reached the final in Rome in September. Barty is into her first clay-court semifinals this year after a quarterfinal exit in Charleston.

Barty will play either Elina Svitolina or Petra Kvitova in the semifinals.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel