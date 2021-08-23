Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cincinnati Tennis
Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, holds the trophy after defeating Jil Teichmann, of Switzerland, to win the women's single final of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
tennis

Barty makes short work of Teichmann in Cincinnati final

MASON, Ohio

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday.

Barty, who won her first Wimbledon title in July before getting upset in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics, now has plenty of momentum heading into the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 30 in New York.

Teichmann had a surprising run to the final, upsetting second-ranked Naomi Osaka, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and fourth-ranked Karolina Pliskova.

“This is where you belong,” Barty said to Teichmann during the post-match ceremony. “You played exceptional tennis this week.”

Barty, of Australia, broke Teichmann's serve to take a 5-3 lead in the first set, then won the next six games.

In the second set, the Swiss player received medical attention on her heavily taped right foot during a changeover.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

