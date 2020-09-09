Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Barty opts out of French Open title defense

0 Comments
BRISBANE, Australia

Top-ranked Ash Barty will not defend her French Open title because of concerns over traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After skipping the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has decided against traveling to Europe for events at Rome and Roland Garros.

“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly,” Barty, who won her first major title last year at the French Open, said in a statement Tuesday. “I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament.”

The 24-year-old Australian said the main reasons for his decision where the health risks associated with COVID-19 and her interrupted preparation. She hasn't been able to work with her coach recently because of domestic state border closures in Australia.

Barty said she would focus on a long preseason and southern hemisphere summer. Australia closed its international borders in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and international travel is still heavily restricted. Organizers of the Australian Open remain confident the season-opening major will go ahead as scheduled in January.

“It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and well-being of my family and my team will always be my priority," Barty said. “Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.”

Barty hasn't played a competitive match since February. Her last match in a major was a semifinal loss to Sofia Kenin at the Australian Open in January.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog