Barty, Serena, Federer, Nishikori cruise into Wimbledon last 16

Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts after winning a point against United States' Steve Johnson in a Men's singles match during day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2019.

By Pirate IRWIN

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty booked her maiden place in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday while Serena Williams made the second week for the 16th time.

Barty overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1 while 37-year-old, seven-time champion Williams produced her most convincing display in dispensing with German Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4.

Barty, bidding to become the first Australian Wimbledon women's champion since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980, will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight.

She is also the first Australian woman to make the second week since 2010.

"That was really good," said Barty. "I served really well and getting out of the love 40 game was massive. "Incredible it is a first for me (to be in the last 16), new territory for me."

Williams reached the fourth round for the 16th time and goes on to face Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the quarterfinals.

Eleventh seed Williams, who defeated Goerges in last year's semifinals, is bidding to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

"It's been an arduous year for me, so every match I'm hoping to improve tons," said Williams, who hada knee problem which affected her season.

"Every time I get out there, I try. I'm getting a really late start but all that matters is that I'm still here."

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the last 16 for the first time in five years -- the last time she did in 2014 she won her second title.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarterfinals.

On the men's side, eight-time champion Roger Federer and two-time winner Rafael Nadal both won in straight sets Saturday to move closer to a semifinal showdown. Federer's record 17th visit to the fourth round at Wimbledon will come against No. 17 Matteo Berrettini, an Italian never before this far at the grass-court tournament.

"For me, I'm very happy how it's going so far," said Federer, a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4) winner over No. 27 Lucas Pouille. "I hope it's going to take a special performance from somebody to stop me, not just a mediocre performance."

Nadal defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Eight seed Kei Nishikori equaled Ai Sugiyama's record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

He will next face Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the quarterfinals.

