sports

Baseball's 'Iron Man' Kinugasa dead at 71

TOKYO

Hall of Famer Sachio Kinugasa, whose 2,215 consecutive games remain a Japanese record, died of colon cancer Monday at 71, an informed source said Tuesday.

Nicknamed Iron Man, Kinugasa played for the Hiroshima Carp from 1965 to 1987, winning the Japan Series three times with the Central League club. He was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 1996.

A 13-time All Star, Kinugasa remains No. 7 on Japanese baseball's career home run list, fifth in hits and 11th in RBIs. The Carp retired his No. 3 jersey following his final game in 1987.

In June of that year, he played his 2,130th consecutive game, equaling the all-time record set by Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees five decades earlier. Kinugasa was watching from the stands when his own 2,215-game record was broken by Cal Ripken Jr of the Baltimore Orioles in July 1996.

Born in Kyoto in 1947, Kinugasa was raised by his single mother. He reportedly never met his father, an African American serviceman stationed in Japan after World War II.

After his playing career, Kinugasa continued to be involved in baseball as a commentator.

He became just the second baseball player, after Sadaharu Oh, to receive the People's Honor Award in 1987. The award, which was initiated in 1977, is given by the prime minister to honor people for outstanding achievements.

