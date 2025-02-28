Additional 14 baseball players, staff involved in online gambling

baseball

Nippon Professional Baseball said Thursday that an additional 14 players and staff from seven clubs have been involved in online gambling.

This follows the announcement last Friday by the Orix Buffaloes that they have suspended pitcher Taisuke Yamaoka over suspected compliance violations as a result of his online gambling.

Gambling in Japan is only legal if publicly licensed, such as horse racing and boat racing.

The identities of the 14 players and staff were undisclosed, and NPB have said their clubs can decide what, if any, punishment should be administered.

NPB said none of the cases involved betting on baseball and it expects any others who have taken part in such gambling to voluntarily come forward.

