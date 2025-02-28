 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Additional 14 baseball players, staff involved in online gambling

0 Comments
TOKYO

Nippon Professional Baseball said Thursday that an additional 14 players and staff from seven clubs have been involved in online gambling.

This follows the announcement last Friday by the Orix Buffaloes that they have suspended pitcher Taisuke Yamaoka over suspected compliance violations as a result of his online gambling.

Gambling in Japan is only legal if publicly licensed, such as horse racing and boat racing.

The identities of the 14 players and staff were undisclosed, and NPB have said their clubs can decide what, if any, punishment should be administered.

NPB said none of the cases involved betting on baseball and it expects any others who have taken part in such gambling to voluntarily come forward.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel