Angels waste Ohtani's effort in series finale vs Rangers

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday in Anaheim, Calif.

baseball

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a pair of walks for the Los Angeles Angels, who dropped the finale of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

Ohtani tripled and came around to score the Angels' opening run on a Luis Rengifo single in the first inning at Anaheim Stadium as the Angels took a 2-1 lead through the fourth.

Ohtani also singled on a 2-for-2 day but the team lost their third game of the four in the series to fall to a 6-18 record in July.

Elier Hernandez hit an RBI sacrifice fly off Los Angeles starter Reid Detmers to tie the game in the fifth, and Texas scored three more runs in the ninth, when Jose Quijada (0-3) loaded the bases and Raisel Iglesias gave up a bases-clearing double to Ezequiel Duran.

Ohtani, who has nine wins, is scheduled to pitch on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Getting to double-digit wins would make him the first player since Babe Ruth to have 10 wins as a pitcher and 10 home runs as a hitter in the same season.

At PNC Park, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2.

© KYODO