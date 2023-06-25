Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Bauer earns 5th win as DeNA sweeps Hanshin, moves into 1st

YOKOHAMA

Troubled former Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer pitched into the seventh inning to earn his fifth win in Japan as the DeNA BayStars held on to beat the Hanshin Tigers 5-3 Sunday to complete a series sweep, and move past them into the Central League lead.

Before 33,178 on a hot humid afternoon at Yokohama Stadium, Bauer (5-2) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6-1/3 innings. He left the mound with two runners on base in the seventh, and reliever J.B. Wendelken prevented both from scoring.

Tigers starter Hiroto Saiki (5-4) was nowhere near as sharp as usual. The BayStars scored four runs off him in five innings, the first runs the right-hander had allowed this month.

Bauer signed with DeNA this spring after all 30 MLB teams spurned him following sworn testimony in court that landed him a 194-game suspension for violating MLB's sexual assault policy.

He was not sharp in the heat, but after he survived a second-inning jam, his teammates got him the lead. Catcher Hikaru Ito's sacrifice fly made it 1-0 in the second before Keita Sano and Shugo Maki each drove in a run in the third.

Hanshin made it a one-run game in the fifth on a walk and three singles, but DeNA got some breathing room in the home half with a run from doubles by Maki and Toshiro Miyazaki.

The Hiroshima Carp downed the Yomiuri Giants 3-2 to move past them into third place, while the Chunichi Dragons beat the Yakult Swallows 5-1.

In the Pacific League, the Orix Buffaloes beat the league-leading SoftBank Hawks 4-2 to avoid a three-game sweep, while the Lotte Marines fought off the Nippon Ham Fighters 6-5, and the Seibu Lions completed a sweep of the last-place Rakuten Eagles with a 5-2 victory.

