BayStars rough up MVP pitcher Murakami; beat Tigers 5-3

OSAKA

The DeNA BayStars got to reigning Central League MVP pitcher Shoki Murakami early on their way to a 5-3 victory over the Hanshin Tigers on Tuesday.

BayStars catcher Yudai Yamamoto hit a bases-loaded triple to cap a four-run first inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Murakami, also the 2023 CL Rookie of the Year, was pulled after giving up five runs, one earned, in three innings.

Former major league pitcher Andre Jackson threw six innings of one-run ball for DeNA, whose closer Yasuaki Yamasaki got in and out of a two-on jam in the ninth.

Among Tuesday's other games, Takayoshi Noma delivered a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning as the Hiroshima Carp edged the Yakult Swallows 2-1.

Tomohisa Ozeki and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout as the SoftBank Hawks beat the Lotte Marines 2-0.

