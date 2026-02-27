Carp end contract with player over alleged 'zombie cigarette' use

baseball

The Hiroshima Carp said they have terminated its contract with infielder Ryutaro Hatsuki, who has been indicted for allegedly using etomidate, a regulated substance also known as a "zombie cigarette."

The Central League baseball club "confirmed" the incident based on its hearing with Hatsuki, a spokesperson said.

Describing it as an "extremely serious incident," the Carp apologized for "undermining the trust of fans." His termination took effect Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Hatsuki allegedly used a small amount of etomidate for nonmedical purposes around Dec 16, according to the indictment.

He initially denied the allegation, but later admitted to using the drug during a police investigation before being indicted on Feb 17.

The drug can cause spasms in the hands and legs, as well as loss of consciousness. Although it is used overseas to induce anesthesia for surgery, it has not been approved in Japan.

