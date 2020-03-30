Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
baseball

Carp voice concern over April 24 opening day

0 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Members of the Hiroshima Carp of Japan's Central League have voiced concerns about the wisdom of starting the season on April 24 while the coronavirus outbreak remains unchecked.

The club resumed practicing at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium two days after it sent players and staff home upon hearing Thursday that Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami had been tested for the virus.

Fujinami and two teammates have tested positive, casting a shadow on Nippon Professional Baseball's current April 24 target date to begin a season that was originally supposed to start on March 20.

Kosuke Tanaka, the Carp players' representative, said, "It's important to move forward, but health is the No. 1 priority."

Slugger Seiya Suzuki, who had been expected to play a key role for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it was hard to make baseball his sole focus.

"I wonder if it's right for pro baseball to be the only thing going on. From a motivation standpoint, it's difficult," he said.

While he didn't state his opposition to the targeted opening day, first-year Carp manager Shinji Sasaoka admitted that the positive tests among the Tigers players had to be considered.

"An extremely serious situation has occurred," he said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel