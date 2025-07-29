 Japan Today
Red Sox Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a home run against Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
baseball

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting, AP source says

By JAY COHEN
CHICAGO

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper had a spirited exchange during a question-and-answer session between the commissioner and the team, according to a person with direct knowledge of the conversation.

The person spoke to the AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos previously confirmed some details from the meeting in interviews with The Bandwagon and ESPN.

Manfred met with the Phillies and Red Sox during their series last week in Philadelphia. The session with the Phillies lasted for more than an hour.

Manfred spoke with the NL team about the media landscape and working together to grow the sport, according to the person with knowledge of the conversation. At some point, Harper told Manfred if he was there to talk about a salary cap, he could “get the (expletive) out” of the clubhouse.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1, 2026, and some players are concerned about a possible management push for a salary cap. Harper is a two-time NL MVP and one of the game's marquee names, making his confrontation with Manfred more noteworthy.

Manfred and some owners have cited payroll disparity as one of baseball's biggest problems, while at the same time MLB is working to address a revenue decline from regional sports networks. Unlike the NFL, NBA and NHL, baseball has never had a salary cap because its players staunchly oppose one.

