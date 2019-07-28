Darvish criticizes Japan's high school baseball system

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish on Saturday criticized Japan's high school baseball system's failure to protect young ballplayers.
Darvish, himself a nationally famous former high school pitching star, spoke at Milwaukee's Miller Park about the controversy surrounding one high school holding back its best pitcher on Thursday, when it lost a chance to reach Japan's prestigious national summer finals.
In Iwate Prefecture's tournament final, Ofunato High School's manager Yohei Kokubo benched flame-throwing senior Roki Sasaki after he threw 129 pitches the day before. Kokubo has been criticized by some for putting one pitcher's health ahead of the team's desire to win. Without Sasaki, who threw one pitch at 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) per hour in his 194-pitch game on Sunday, Ofunato lost its final 12-2, ending the school's summer campaign.
"In my opinion, those people who say things like asking why he (Sasaki) didn't pitch are not giving a single thought to the kids," Darvish said.
"For a pitcher who is in the national spotlight as much as he is, it was a courageous stand to protect his future."
Darvish echoed the sentiments of current critics who seek reform in amateur baseball, where the numbers of young players are dwindling. This year, the National High School Baseball Federation was pressured into commissioning a panel of experts to study rule changes to protect players -- particularly pitchers.
The panel is expected to investigate the concrete steps of mandating pitchers' rest days and pitch limits in September.
"It should be natural that authorities enforce pitch limits and take steps to counter things like heatstroke," Darvish said. "But these things have not been done, and that is the problem."© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
quercetum
So the coach benched him but he still threw 194 pitches on Sunday. And he threw 129 pitches the day before.
The writing needs to be fixed.
Osaka_Doug
It's good Darvish said it is correct to protect the players first. People need to understand that the strategies and expertise used in playing the game is more important than winning. In my view, Ofunato (Sakai's) group also won the game by respecting the players.
shonanbb
Thumbs up to that coach who probably and hopefully saved that young man's arm to become a pro later on.
vanityofvanities
Japan's high school baseball exists not for young players but for "baka oyaji" high school baseball fans and NHK that broadcasts all the games sacrificing regular programs and sponsors Asahi Shinbun in summer and Mainichi Shinbun in spring.
Do the hustle
Japan’s high school baseball system is a joke. They practice at least 20 hours a week for years in end. They should be the best in the world, but they are far from it.
3RENSHO
"...for years IN end." The corrected expression is: 'For years ON end."
Other than that, I agree with you.
dbsaiya
It's not only the high school baseball system but all the sports. The kids practice for long hours everyday, have early morning practices and it's a win, or die trying attitude instilled when the mind and body are still growing and vulnerable. In fact, I could take it one step further and say the whole education system needs an overhaul.
Bugle Boy of Company B
He obviously threw the pitches from the bench.
vanityofvanities
Japanese people praise those who sacrifice himself or herself for the entirety. This bad tradition must be changed. It led Japan to wars in the past.