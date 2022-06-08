Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

DeNA's Imanaga throws no-hitter as Fighters lose 5 straight

SAPPORO

Shota Imanaga became the 85th pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Nippon Professional Baseball on Tuesday as the DeNA BayStars won 2-0 to send the Nippon Ham Fighters to their fifth straight interleague defeat.

Imanaga (3-0) issued only one walk in a 117-pitch outing at Sapporo Dome, striking out nine with his Central League team scoring two runs in the ninth inning to help the lefty out.

"I've never thought I'd be able to achieve it, but everyone on the team guided me," said Imanaga. "Before the ninth, I pictured everyone coming to me to celebrate. I'm happy that is how things turned out."

While Imanaga issued his only walk in the second, his opposite number, lefty Takayuki Kato also had a commendable outing for his Pacific League club as he left after six scoreless innings allowing four hits and striking out four.

Fighters left fielder Yuma Imagawa, batting ninth, had the cleanest contact as he lined a big breaking ball from Imanaga with one out in the sixth, but the DeNA starter reacted superbly to catch the ball en route to a memorable night.

A Keita Sano single and a walk put two on with two outs in the ninth before Toshiro Miyazaki doubled in the decisive runs off Nippon Ham's fourth pitcher, Naoya Ishikawa (1-1).

"Kato was pitching with good tempo and it had an infectious effect on me too as I put up zeroes," Imanaga said. "They have a strong batting order and the result came about as a result of being careful to not allow home runs."

"I was happy with the runs (in the ninth) but I felt I wouldn't be able to achieve it if I got too relaxed, so I tried not to show too much outside."

Elsewhere, the CL's Hiroshima Carp beat the Rakuten Eagles 3-1, while the PL's Orix Buffaloes won 6-1 against the CL-leading Yakult Swallows for their sixth straight win.

