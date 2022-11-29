Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

DeNA closer Yamasaki signs 6-year deal; not seeking MLB move

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

DeNA BayStars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki signed a six-year contract with the Central League club Tuesday after deciding not to seek a move to the major leagues through the posting system.

The latest deal pays him an estimated 300 million yen ($2.16 million) a year, without a clause that permits him to terminate it during the six-year period.

In a significant turnaround from two years of struggle, Yamasaki had a career-best 1.33 ERA while tying his career-high 37 saves in 2022 for the BayStars, who moved up to second place from last in the six-team CL standings in 2021.

"I'll swing my arm hard for the BayStars in my long playing career," the 30-year-old right-hander said at the club's office in Yokohama. "I was able to feel a good kind of pressure for the team's position in the standings. I want to win the championship next year."

Yamasaki is 43 saves away from joining the Meikyukai, a charitable organization for players with 2,000 hits, 200 pitching wins or 250 saves in Japan, or for those turning pro in Japan whose combined totals from NPB and the majors reach those sums.

"My position as the team's closer hasn't been guaranteed for next year," Yamasaki said. "I'll try to win that role first and then take one game at a time."

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog