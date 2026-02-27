 Japan Today
Dodgers superstar Ohtani joins Samurai Japan ahead of WBC

NAGOYA

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani joined his Japan teammates Thursday as they continued tuning up for the World Baseball Classic starting next week.

Ohtani and other Major League Baseball players on the Samurai Japan roster, including Boston Red Sox slugger Masataka Yoshida and Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, took part in practice ahead of warmup games against the Chunichi Dragons at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Friday and Saturday.

The U.S.-based players are not expected to line up for skipper Hirokazu Ibata until Monday's game against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

The WBC opens next Thursday, with Japan beginning its campaign the following day against Pool C opponent Taiwan at Tokyo Dome.

San Diego Padres left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui has been removed from the 30-man roster due to conditioning issues and replaced by Chunichi southpaw Yumeto Kanemaru, the national team announced Thursday.

Matsui is the third pitcher to be ruled out, forcing Ibata to reshuffle his bullpen.

