Fighters beat Hawks to force PL Climax Series final stage decider

The Nippon Ham Fighters beat the SoftBank Hawks 7-1 on Sunday for their third straight win in the Pacific League Climax Series final stage, mounting a remarkable comeback to take the best-of-seven series to the last game.

The PL pennant winner Hawks had a one-win advantage over the second-place Fighters in the series, in which all the games are being played at their Mizuho PayPay Dome, and despite winning the first two games they now risk missing the Japan Series.

Hawks starter Ryosuke Otsu (0-1) issued two walks to load the bases with no out in the fourth before the Fighters scored three runs in the inning, capped by an RBI double from Kota Yazawa.

Hawks reliever Darwinzon Hernandez also issued two walks to load the bases in the fifth and Kotaro Kiyomiya's two-run double helped the visiting team score another three runs to further take control of the game.

Fighters right-hander Gu Lin Ruei-yang from Taiwan held the Hawks to two hits and a walk over 4-2/3 innings while striking out six to set the tone for the game.

Hawks slugger Hotaka Yamakawa made up for his run-scoring error in the sixth with a solo home run in the seventh, but it had little effect on the game.

The winner on Monday will face the Hanshin Tigers of the Central League in the Japan Series starting Saturday.

