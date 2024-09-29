Yomiuri Giants clinch Central League pennant

baseball

After failing to reach the postseason for two straight seasons, the Yomiuri Giants clinched the Central League pennant on Saturday under first-year skipper Shinnosuke Abe for the storied franchise's first title in four years.

In a season when home run rates and scoring plunged, the Giants' path to the pennant was paved with pitching and defense. Entering play on Saturday, they led the CL in strikeouts, while making the fewest fielding errors, and turning 120 double plays, second most in the league.

Tomoyuki Sugano's best season in four years bolstered a starting rotation that got a typically strong season from Shosei Togo, good work from second-year lefty Foster Griffin and a breakout year from left-handed starter Haruto Inoue.

"It was amazing how Sugano carried us this year," Abe said of the two-time Eiji Sawamura Award-winning right-hander, who on Saturday reached 15 wins for the first time since 2018. "Togo, too, and the other pitchers all did their jobs well."

The bullpen benefitted from getting more work from closer Taisei Ota after his injury-hit 2023 campaign.

Abe rearranged the Giants infield, moving slugger Kazuma Okamoto to first base with longtime shortstop Hayato Sakamoto taking his place at third and Makoto Kadowaki taking over at short.

Second baseman Naoki Yoshikawa had his best season yet and helped keep the offense going in support of the big bat of cleanup hitter Okamoto.

"This was about everyone working hard and getting it done," Abe said. "We went through some tough times, but that made us tough."

