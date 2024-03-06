Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Baseball gloves donated by Ohtani arrive at quake-hit schools

0 Comments
WAJIMA, Ishikawa

Baseball gloves donated by Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani were presented Monday to elementary schools in a city badly damaged by the Noto Peninsula earthquake that struck on New Year's Day.

The two-time unanimous American League MVP announced late last year that he was donating baseball gloves to every elementary school in Japan, totaling roughly 60,000 gloves among some 20,000 schools.

Gloves were presented to all nine elementary schools in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, where some schools are temporarily sharing facilities due to damage caused by the powerful earthquake.

Children played catch with the gloves after a presentation ceremony at the city's Monzen East Elementary School, which is holding joint classes with pupils from nearby Monzen West Elementary School.

Sixth-grader Fuka Matsumoto was among the first to try one of the gloves. The 12-year-old started playing baseball in second grade, but hadn't been able to play since the earthquake.

"This was the first time I could play catch in a while and it made me feel better. My whole family will continue to cheer for Shohei Ohtani," she said.

Fifth-grader Shuri Hayashi, 11, evacuated to a relative's house in Kanazawa after the earthquake and had only returned on Feb. 25.

"I want to play catch with friends again during break time," she said.

Another presentation ceremony was held at Wajima Prefectural High School, where pupils from six schools damaged by the earthquake are taking classes, the city's board of education said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel