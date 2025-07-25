 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ichiro Suzuki rounding the bases on Sept. 27, 2007.
Ichiro Suzuki rounding the bases on Sept. 27, 2007. Image: Derral Chen/CC BY-SA 3.0
baseball

Ichiro attends opening of Japan-linked Hall of Fame exhibit

0 Comments
COOPERSTOWN, New York

Ichiro Suzuki on Thursday attended the opening of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's latest exhibit celebrating Japanese connections to the game, along with Hideo Nomo and Cal Ripken Jr.

The exhibit, titled "Yakyu/Baseball: The Transpacific Exchange of the Game," features artifacts and stories about a game that became the most popular sport in Japan less than 50 years after the country established diplomatic relations with the United States, the museum said.

Ichiro, the first Asian-born player elected to the hall, will be formally inducted as a Class of 2025 member this weekend in Cooperstown, New York.

The former Seattle Mariners icon is scheduled to take part in Saturday's parade with fellow Class of 2025 members CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner, and will make a speech at Sunday's induction ceremony.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel