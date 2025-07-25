Ichiro attends opening of Japan-linked Hall of Fame exhibit

baseball

Ichiro Suzuki on Thursday attended the opening of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum's latest exhibit celebrating Japanese connections to the game, along with Hideo Nomo and Cal Ripken Jr.

The exhibit, titled "Yakyu/Baseball: The Transpacific Exchange of the Game," features artifacts and stories about a game that became the most popular sport in Japan less than 50 years after the country established diplomatic relations with the United States, the museum said.

Ichiro, the first Asian-born player elected to the hall, will be formally inducted as a Class of 2025 member this weekend in Cooperstown, New York.

The former Seattle Mariners icon is scheduled to take part in Saturday's parade with fellow Class of 2025 members CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner, and will make a speech at Sunday's induction ceremony.

