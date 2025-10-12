Ito keeps Buffaloes at bay as Fighters win CS 1st Stage opener

baseball

Hiromi Ito tossed seven innings of four-hit ball while striking out nine as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Orix Buffaloes 2-0 to win Game 1 of the Pacific League Climax Series First Stage on Saturday.

The Fighters finished second in the PL and came into the best-of-three series with the advantage of hosting all games at their home ballpark, Es Con Field Hokkaido, against the third-place Buffaloes.

Ito (1-0), who led the PL with 14 wins this year alongside Kohei Arihara of the SoftBank Hawks, pitched out of tight spots in the second and fourth innings before his team scored a run in the home half on each occasion.

Two singles with two outs put the Buffaloes in scoring position in the second, but Ito fanned Taishi Hirooka to get out of the jam before a Yuya Gunji double, sacrifice bunt and Chusei Mannami single plated the Fighters' opening run off Shumpeita Yamashita (0-1).

Ito struck out the side in the third before he loaded the bases with two walks and two outs in the fourth, but again came away unscathed by getting Hirooka to ground out this time before Gunji belted a solo home run to left off Yamashita, who lasted six innings.

In the Central League, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo went 4-for-4 with two home runs as the second-place DeNA BayStars beat the third-place Yomiuri Giants 6-2.

Former big leaguer Tsutsugo pulled a solo shot to right in the second, singled in a run in the third and hit an opposite-field solo homer to left in the sixth off Giants starter Iori Yamasaki (0-1) for four RBIs before getting another single in the eighth.

BayStars starter Anthony Kay (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits and four walks over seven innings, striking out eight.

© KYODO