Kikuchi earns 9th win as Blue Jays snap skid against O's

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi works against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in Toronto.

baseball

Today 04:03 pm JST Today | 04:36 pm JST

Toronto Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi held the Baltimore Orioles to one run over six innings to help his side win 4-1 and snap a three-game skid on Wednesday.

Kikuchi (9-3) logged back-to-back wins after striking out three while allowing six hits and a walk at Rogers Centre.

He had not won consecutive outings since winning three straight starts in April.

The Japanese southpaw allowed his only run on Adley Rutschman's RBI single that tied the game 1-1 in the top of the fifth.

"I just thought about being patient until I got into a rhythm while trying to avoid giving up the first run," Kikuchi said. "I've had success staying on top of the count by mixing up pitches that move out of the strike zone with some that curve into it."

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth after Shintaro Fujinami replaced Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) with two out and two on. The Japanese hurler forced in two runs on hit batsmen and was charged with one unearned run in 1/3 inning.

Kikuchi's quality start earned enthusiastic praise from Toronto skipper John Schneider.

"He was absolutely outstanding," Schneider told MLB.com. "He had electric stuff from the get-go. He landed curveballs and sliders out of the zone. His curveball, slider and fastball was just awesome."

In other MLB action, Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to seven games after going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in the Los Angeles Angels' 12-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki launched his ninth home run, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-6 walloping of National League Central divisional rivals the Cincinnati Reds.

Kodai Senga took the loss after the New York Mets were beaten 4-0 by the Kansas City Royals. Senga (7-6) went 5-2/3 innings with three runs allowed and six strikeouts, but did not get any offensive support at Kauffman Stadium.

