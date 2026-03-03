Kikuchi roughed up early, Ohtani hitless as Samurai Japan loses to Orix

Samurai Japan players bow to the crowd after the exhibition game between the Japan national team and Orix Buffaloes prior to the Pool C games at the World Baseball Classic, in Osaka on Monday.

Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi ran into early trouble and Shohei Ohtani went hitless as Samurai Japan was beaten 4-3 by the Orix Buffaloes in a warm-up game Monday ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

The exhibition at Kyocera Dome Osaka was the first pre-tournament outing with the national team for Ohtani, Kikuchi, and several other major leaguers including former Orix and current Boston Red Sox slugger Masataka Yoshida, who belted a fifth-inning solo home run against his old club.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 batting second in the lineup as designated hitter. He flew out to left in the first inning, struck out swinging in the fourth and flew out with a high fly ball to left in the seventh.

Kikuchi surrendered three runs, two earned, all in the first inning. In four innings of work, the Los Angeles Angels left-hander allowed six hits, while striking out two and walking none.

While the game did not go as smoothly as he hoped, he is feeling positive about the tournament, which defending champion Japan opens against Pool C opponent Taiwan at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

"A lot of issues came up in the first inning. It was a good experience before the real thing," said Kikuchi, who is scheduled to start Japan's second pool game against South Korea on Saturday.

With Hirokazu Ibata's men trailing 0-3, Yoshida got hold of a cutter on the inside corner from right-hander Allen Kuri and sent it to the upper deck beyond right field.

Japan catcher Kenya Wakatsuki hit an eighth-inning RBI double against his Pacific League club, and DeNA BayStars slugger Shugo Maki made it a one-run game with his run-scoring double in the ninth.

Colorado Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano pitched two scoreless innings as the second reliever out of the Japan bullpen.

"Kikuchi got caught in the first inning, but after that he did well with varying speeds," Ibata said. "Sugano pitched carefully, even when he was ahead in the count. If everyone improves, it will be a great help to the team. I hope they continue to prepare well."

The defending WBC champion will play the Hanshin Tigers in the last game of its warm-up series at the same venue on Tuesday.

