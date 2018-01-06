Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shohei Ohtani works out in Kamagaya on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
baseball

LA Angels star Ohtani trains in Japan

0 Comments
KAMAGAYA, Chiba

Japanese fans braved the winter cold on Friday to catch a glimpse of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani in training for the upcoming American baseball season.

The Angels won a heated race late last year to sign the 23-year-old, who was an accomplished pitcher and batter for his former club, the Nippon Ham Fighters.

Ohtani was at Kamagaya Stadium, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, taking practice swings and doing some light running as fans looked on.

"I think for all teams, including the Angels, it's a major goal to win the World Series," Ohtani told reporters.

"I want to begin practising now with the hopes of helping the team get closer to that goal."

Ohtani, who pitches right-handed, had a 2.52 earned run average (ERA) in five seasons with the Fighters. The left-handed batter hit .332 in 2017 and has slugged 48 home runs in 1,035 career at-bats.

Ohtani's two-way ability has prompted comparisons with Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, who hit a combined 40 home runs while batting .312 for the Boston Red Sox in 1918 and 1919.

Ruth also had a 2.55 ERA before he became a fulltime outfielder after being traded to the New York Yankees.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Only the Lonely: 5 Ways Teachers Can Beat the Winter Blues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines

Yasaka Jinja

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Parks and Gardens

Mother Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Healthy Eateries In Central Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit, Well And Satisfied

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

4 Tips to Level-Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog