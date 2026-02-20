Netflix to stage WBC public viewings at 150 locations in Japan

baseball

Netflix Inc, which holds exclusive broadcasting rights in Japan for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, will stage public viewings of the national team's games at around 150 locations nationwide, the U.S. streaming giant said.

Netflix has sharply expanded the number of public viewing venues from 30 unveiled last month, chosen due to their links with each member of the Samurai Japan roster, by adding numerous commercial facilities across the country.

The announcement comes as there are no plans for terrestrial or satellite broadcasts of the high-profile international tournament, amid a shift in Japan from television to streaming platforms for sports coverage as broadcasting rights fees soar.

The 2023 WBC featuring two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was broadcast live on both terrestrial TV and online in Japan.

Japan's victory over the United States in the final drew a 42.4 percent average household rating in the Kanto region including Tokyo, according to Video Research Ltd.

Nippon Television Network Corp, one of Japan's major commercial broadcasters, said it will produce the live broadcasts, including games of Samurai Japan, as a promotion partner of Netflix, despite not airing them itself.

Meanwhile, Netflix has introduced a special discount for new subscribers who sign up by March 18, cutting the minimum monthly fee to 498 yen from 890 yen for the first month.

The WBC tournament opens March 5, with Japan beginning its campaign the following day against Pool C opponent Taiwan at Tokyo Dome.

