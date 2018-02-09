New Diamondback Hirano wants to make name for himself in MLB

baseball

Yoshihisa Hirano said Friday he is not expecting a big welcome when he arrives in Arizona for his first major league spring training.

Hirano, who has 156 career saves with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League, joined the Arizona Diamondbacks as a free agent in December. The right-hander, who will wear No. 66 for the D'backs, talked to reporters before departing from Narita airport.

"I'm going with the assumption that my name recognition level is zero," Hirano said. "But starting from zero, I want to turn that around and make an impression."

"I want to pitch in about as many games as the number I'll be wearing."

The Diamondbacks' camp will begin on Wednesday, when pitchers and catchers report to their training base in Scottsdale, outside Phoenix, Arizona.

"Everything is going to be a new experience for me," said Hirano, who will turn 34 on March 8. "I'm thrilled."

Hirano relies almost exclusively on a four-seam fastball and a splitter. According to analytical site Delta Graphs, Hirano threw his splitter more often than any other pitcher with 50-plus innings last season in Nippon Professional Baseball.

