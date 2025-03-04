NPB executive committee discusses players' online gambling

baseball

Nippon Professional Baseball executives and representatives of all 12 clubs touched upon the issue of players gambling in online casinos, an illegal activity in Japan, at a meeting Monday in Tokyo.

Katsuhiko Nakamura, secretary-general of the NPB, said commissioner Sadayuki Sakakibara spoke of the need for "the entire baseball world" to work together on a solution to the problem.

No further discussion of casinos was reported from the meeting, which was the first of the NPB executive committee since the issue emerged.

The Orix Buffaloes on Feb. 21 announced the suspension of pitcher Taisuke Yamaoka for gambling in online casinos.

The NPB subsequently asked all 12 clubs to voluntarily come forward with any information about players or staff gambling online. On Thursday, another 14 cases among seven clubs were reported.

The NPB has left it up to the clubs to decide whether the names of the players involved are released and what penalties should be imposed.

