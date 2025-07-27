'Oddball' Ichiro faced hardship head-on in decorated career

Baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki gives an interview in Kobe on June 23, 2025. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Reflecting on his journey to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ichiro Suzuki said choosing the difficult path meant he confronted challenges head-on, allowing him to develop his famed mental strength.

When he was in the third year of elementary school, Ichiro began to work out with his father every afternoon instead of playing with friends.

"My father said to me, 'If you want to become a professional ballplayer, you don't have time to play after school. I'll practice with you if you can continue every day,' so my father and I promised to do that," the Seattle Mariners icon said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

"Once it began, it was quite painful for an elementary school kid, but my goal was clear since then."

For high school baseball in his native Aichi Prefecture, Ichiro, who is widely known by just his first name, picked a military-style life in Aikodai Meiden's dormitory over Toho, where he could stay at the team's manager's house.

He said dormitory life was stricter and harder than he expected, describing it as "a real hell."

"The same goes for my decision to go to America. Everyone thought I was headed on a big adventure. Even looking back now, it was a tough decision," Ichiro said.

He initially wanted to go pro as a pitcher before a traffic accident in his second year of high school led him in a different direction.

While playing first base during his rehabilitation, he developed a case of the "yips" that made him reconsider playing on the mound.

"It turned out to be good, since I was able to concentrate on being a position player, but the time I spent worrying about whether I would become a pro was so stressful, and I felt desperate," Ichiro said.

"I was lucky enough to be drafted (by the Orix BlueWave), but it wasn't until around 1998 that I overcame (the yips). It took me six to seven years, but overcoming the symptoms that are hard for anyone to beat gave me a lot of confidence."

In 2001, Ichiro defied the preseason odds to win both the American League MVP and Rookie of the Year awards, hitting .350 and stealing 56 bases for the Mariners.

Ichiro said he endured setbacks when his 200-hit streak ended after 10 seasons and when his move to the New York Yankees in 2012 saw him lose his status as a regular starter.

Asked how he managed to persevere during those periods, Ichiro said, "I can't digest those feelings, so I had no choice but to keep playing despite feeling frustrated."

Ichiro retired as a Mariner in 2019 after having 1,278 hits in nine seasons in Japan and 3,089 hits in his 19-year major league career.

Meanwhile, Ichiro has questioned today's data-driven game and the increasing lack of individuality.

"It's getting harder to see players' true feelings. It seems like many are prioritizing not getting involved in any trouble (by making textbook comments). It's like there's no praise or criticism," he said.

After his retirement, Ichiro has visited high schools, including Aikodai Meiden, to instruct young players and has pitched in games against female all-star teams.

His team Kobe Chiben is scheduled to play a game against a girls' high-school all-star team at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on Aug. 31. The game will also feature other former major leaguers Hideki Matsui, Daisuke Matsuzaka and Kazuo Matsui.

In early June, Japanese baseball legend Shigeo Nagashima's death shocked the country. His former Yomiuri Giants teammate and Nippon Professional Baseball all-time home run leader Sadaharu Oh reflected that Nagashima kept moving forward and never retreated throughout his life.

Asked if he can relate, Ichiro said, "I would say: I follow my own will and act based on my belief. My image is 'I'm moving forward to the horizon.' Some people say 'they are climbing to new heights.' I haven't had that kind of feeling since my playing days."

"Ideally, I want to run just a little ahead of other people. But if I'm too far ahead, then I'll end up looking like an oddball."

