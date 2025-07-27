 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ohtani hits home run
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on July 26, 2025, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo Image: Kyodo
baseball

Baseball: Ohtani blasts 38th homer in Dodgers' loss to Red Sox

0 Comments
BOSTON

Shohei Ohtani continued his hot hitting streak with his sixth home run in seven games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Ohtani led off the second meeting in the series with his 38th long bomb, a day after his five-game home run streak came to an end as he went 1-for-4 in Friday's 5-2 win for the Dodgers.

With a 1-1 count against Boston starter Garret Crochet, Ohtani locked onto a 97 mile per hour fastball down the middle from the Red Sox ace and sent it an estimated 414 feet over center field at Fenway Park.

Ohtani's 10th leadoff blast of the season moved him into outright second place in Major League Baseball's home run race, trailing only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Teoscar Hernandez followed with his own solo home run to put the Dodgers up 2-0 in a tough first inning for Crochet. The lead was short-lived, however, with the home team going ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second.

Crochet (12-4) recovered from his rough start and went on to record 10 strikeouts, including two against Ohtani, as he outdueled Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw (4-2).

Ohtani finished 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. Samurai Japan teammate Masataka Yoshida was not in the Red Sox lineup Saturday.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel