Ohtani, Dodgers to make donations to quake-hit areas in Japan

Shohei Ohtani and his new club the Los Angeles Dodgers will make donations to the central Japan areas hit by a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day, the two-way star posted Thursday on his Instagram.

Ohtani will make a personal donation of an unspecified amount, while the Dodgers and Guggenheim Baseball, the ownership group of the MLB club, will jointly donate $1 million, the post said.

The death toll reached 94 and more than 200 are unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon after the magnitude-7.6 quake disaster devastated the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas.

"While sending my gratitude to the people who have taken part in reconstruction activities, we continue to stick together and support the people who have been affected," Ohtani wrote.

"I'm wholeheartedly praying for an early discovery of the missing people and reconstruction of the affected areas."

Ohtani joined the Dodgers in December on a 10-year contract.

