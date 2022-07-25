Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a pitch off his leg during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Baseball: Ohtani goes 1-for-4, next pitching start set for Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Missouri

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a double in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-0 shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Angels have lost three of four games since the All-Star break and their bats were silenced again at Kauffman Stadium by Zack Greinke and four relievers, who held them to five hits over nine innings.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani's next pitching start is scheduled for Thursday, the opener of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at home. Ohtani, who hit his 20th homer on Saturday, currently has nine wins and five losses as a pitcher.

If he adds one more win, the two-way star will become the first player in the American or National league to record double-digit homers and wins in a season since Babe Ruth 104 years ago. The Hall of Fame great notched 13 wins and 11 homers in 1918.

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. The 35-year-old is 9-4 this year and will aim for his first double-digit win season since 2017.

Ha-Seong Kim went 2-4 last night.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

