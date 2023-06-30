Ohtani hits 29th HR, sets Angels record with 14 in month, in 9-7 loss to White Sox

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif, on Thursday.

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 29th home run of the season in the Los Angeles Angels' 9-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, his 14th in June and a single-month franchise record.

Ohtani's two-run blast to left-center came with two outs in the ninth inning off Kendall Graveman and cut the lead to two before Brandon Drury struck out for the final out at Angel Stadium.

The homer broke Ohtani's own record of 13, set in June 2021, which he shared with a number of others, according to MLB.com.

The two-way star also became the first Japanese player to hit 14 home runs in a month for any team. Hideki Matsui hit 13 in July 2007 for the New York Yankees.

"He wows you every day with all the records and everything coming our way," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "He's just such a talent, it's fun to watch."

The Angels, however, allowed the White Sox to earn a four-game series split, with the California-based team winning the first two games and visitors taking the latter pair.

The White Sox turned a 4-1 deficit into a 7-4 lead with a six-run third inning against Patrick Sandoval.

Ohtani finished the game 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and two walks.

