Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through after hitting a run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, in Philadelphia. Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
baseball

Ohtani matches last year's RBI tally as Angels snap skid

PHILADELPHIA

Shohei Ohtani matched his RBI tally from last season and moved five shy of his MLB-high 100 from 2021 as the Los Angeles Angles snapped a three-game skid Wednesday with a 10-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The two-way star singled in a run in the fifth inning for a 4-2 lead at Citizens Bank Park, hitting to right off Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez with two on and two outs.

It was the 150th hit of the year for Ohtani, who went 1-for-4 on the night. The 29-year-old's most hits came last season when he bagged 160.

His 95 RBIs this season are only bettered by the 97 from outfielders Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers and Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros in the American League.

Trailing by one run in the ninth, the Angels turned the game around thanks to a Luis Rengifo sacrifice fly and a two-run home run with two outs from Brandon Drury.

