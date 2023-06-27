Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ohtani regains sole MLB home run lead in Angels' win

ANAHEIM, Calif

Shohei Ohtani's MLB-leading 26th home run brought the Los Angeles Angels from behind and paved the way for a 2-1 walk-off win Monday over the Chicago White Sox.

A day after Matt Olson of the National League's Atlanta Braves hit his 25th homer, and his fourth in three games, Ohtani, the American League leader, regained the sole MLB lead with a long game-tying blast.

The Angels won it in the bottom of the ninth after Mike Trout and Ohtani drew back-to-back no-out walks. A double steal moved each runner up a base before a wild pitch from lefty reliever Aaron Bummer allowed Trout to slide head-first across home plate for the game-winning run.

The White Sox took a 1-0 first-inning lead at Angel Stadium when Luis Robert Jr. took Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers out for his 22nd home run.

Ohtani was called out on strikes in the first inning, but tied it in the fourth in his second at-bat against the White Sox's Dylan Cease. The right-hander tried to go away with a 3-1 slider but it came inside and Ohtani launched it well into the right-field stands.

He finished the game 1-for-3 with two strikeouts, a walk and his 11th stolen base.

© KYODO

