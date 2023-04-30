Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Orix ace Yamamoto picks up 2nd win with 6 solid innings

0 Comments
OSAKA

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a key member of Japan's World Baseball Classic-winning team, threw six innings of one-run ball as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Lotte Marines 3-2 on Saturday.

Yamamoto (2-2) allowed four hits, walked three and struck out six in a 98-pitch outing at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Yoshihisa Hirano closed out the ninth for his sixth save.

Lotte took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Seiya Inoue doubled to left-center to score Taiga Hirasawa, who had led off the game with a walk.

Yamamoto, the Pacific League MVP the past two seasons, regrouped to keep the Marines from scoring their second run.

The Buffaloes turned it into a 2-1 lead in the third and added a run in the sixth against Cristopher Mercedes (0-3).

"I went up to the mound determined to pitch well against the league leaders who have momentum," Yamamoto said.

"There are many things I have to reflect on, such as walking batters, but I feel good about bouncing back from that first inning," he said. "My team turned the game around early, so I just tried to preserve the lead."

In other PL action, the Nippon Ham Fighters won 3-1 at their new Es Con Field Hokkaido, handing the SoftBank Hawks their first loss in four games. The Rakuten Eagles routed the Seibu Lions 8-2.

The Central League-leading DeNA BayStars rallied to beat the Chunichi Dragons 7-4 to extend their winning streak to six games.

Sho Nakata hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Yomiuri Giants a 4-3 victory over the Hiroshima Carp. The Hanshin Tigers sent the Yakult Swallows to their seventh consecutive loss, winning 7-0.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog