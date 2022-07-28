Padres' Darvish misses 10th win despite quality start

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Detroit on Wednesday.

Yu Darvish logged his fourth straight quality start for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, but fell short of his 10th win of the season in the team's 4-3 walk-off defeat to the Detroit Tigers.

Darvish allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in a seven-inning, 106-pitch effort at Comerica Park, where he was aiming to notch double-digit wins for the first time since 2017. He was not involved in the decision.

He left the game with the Padres leading 3-2 before his teammate Luis Garcia threw a scoreless eighth, but San Diego closer Taylor Rogers (1-5) blew the save for a second straight night, allowing Victor Reyes a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning.

"I was fine physically which gave me confidence," said Darvish, who was pitching on four days' rest for the first time since April.

"I feel terrible about that second run. Those two hits (the last two of the three straight singles he gave up to tie the game 2-2 in the sixth inning) were my mistakes, and Rogers had to come in to pitch in a tough situation," he said.

At Kauffman Stadium, Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks, including his major league-leading ninth intentional walk, as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 for their first series win in nearly a month.

Ohtani drove in the Angels' fourth run, on a no-out single in the seventh.

The two-way talent threw a 30-pitch pregame bullpen session in preparation for his next start on Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

Ohtani, who has 21 homers, is one win shy of reaching double figures in both wins and home runs in the same season, a feat not achieved in the American or National Leagues since Babe Ruth did it in 1918.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays said Yusei Kikuchi, who was placed on the 15-day injured list July 7 with a neck strain, will return to the mound for their series opener against the Tigers on Thursday.

