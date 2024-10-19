 Japan Today
baseball

PL champion Hawks book 1st Japan Series spot since 2020

FUKUOKA

Ukyo Shuto singled in a fourth-inning tiebreaking run and the SoftBank Hawks booked their first Japan Series berth in four years by clinching the Pacific League Climax Series final stage with a 3-2 Game 3 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Friday.

The Hawks staked right-hander Carter Stewart Jr. to a first-inning lead at Mizuho PayPay Dome on back-to-back two-out RBI doubles from Hotaka Yamakawa and Kensuke Kondo.

The Fighters tied it in the third on their first hit off Stewart, a Torai Fushimi homer, a walk and two singles. Shuto singled in Kondo with the tiebreaking run in the fourth, and the Hawks' pitching took over.

"Yamakawa has been the difference maker in this series," first-year skipper Hiroki Kokubo said of the first baseman who homered three times in the first two games.

"Kondo, too, came back from a leg injury to contribute."

Stewart retired seven of the last eight batters he faced and left after five innings before four relievers each contributed a scoreless inning.

As league champions, the Hawks began the six-game stage with one win, and swept the next three games to advance. The Hawks have won six of the last 10 Japan Series.

In the Central League Climax Series final stage, the DeNA BayStars edged the league champion Yomiuri Giants 2-1 for the second straight day to take a 3-1 series lead. DeNA can advance to the Japan Series with one more win over the remaining three games.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

