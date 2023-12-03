Rangers, Mets, Red Sox turn focus away from Ohtani: report

baseball

Three potential suitors for two-way star Shohei Ohtani are out of the running for the free agent, MLB.com reported, citing ESPN.

The World Series-champion Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox "have all turned their focus to other players," according to the report.

It added the American League MVP is still being chased by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays as well as his only MLB club to date, the Los Angeles Angels, with the San Francisco Giants also named as a possible destination.

The next club for the 29-year-old, who this year became the first Japanese player to lead a U.S. major league in home runs with 44, might be decided as early as MLB's winter meetings from Sunday to Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

