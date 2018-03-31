Panik stars again as Giants down Dodgers

baseball

Joe Panik hit Kenley Jansen's second pitch for a home run leading off the ninth inning Friday night, giving the San Francisco Giants a second straight 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles in a game that featured brilliant pitching performances by starters Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood.

Panik also delivered the only run of the Giants' Opening Day win, homering off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning.

He waited until Wood had left after eight one-hit innings in the rematch, once again smacking a difference-making homer into the seats in right field at Dodger Stadium. This time it was against the Dodgers' closer, Jansen (0-1).

Seeking the Giants' first no-hitter against the Dodgers since Rube Marquard in 1915, Cueto retired the first 18 Los Angeles batters before Chris Taylor blooped a single to right field to open the seventh.

Red Sox 1, Rays 0

Rafael Devers' RBI single in the seventh inning proved to be enough offense for visiting Boston after a solid start by David Price paved the way to victory against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Price (1-0), who spent the first seven-plus seasons of his career with the Rays, tossed seven shutout innings with five strikeouts while allowing only four hits and walking none. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his first save of the year.

It was another solid outing for a Red Sox starter after Chris Sale tossed a six-inning one-hitter with nine strikeouts in the season opener Thursday, only for Boston to blow a 4-0 lead in the late innings.

Marlins 2, Cubs 1 (17 innings)

Miguel Rojas' line-drive, walk-off single to center gave Miami a dramatic win over visiting Chicago at Marlins Park, but Miami's bullpen was the story of the night.

Miami's Jarlin Garcia pitched five perfect innings of relief before finally allowing a walk in the 15th inning. He finished his night with six scoreless innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit and two walks. As a whole, the Marlins bullpen allowed no runs in 11 2/3 innings.

Rookie Brian Anderson, who started the rally with a two-out single, scored from second base on the play. Rojas' only hit of the night came off closer Brandon Morrow, who made his Cubs debut. Rojas was the first batter Morrow faced.

Nationals 2, Reds 0

Washington right-hander Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and Bryce Harper had a pair of singles in a season-opening victory over host Cincinnati at the Great American Ball Park.

Scherzer, the two-time defending National League Cy Young Award winner, gave up five hits and walked one while improving to 3-1 in five career starts against the Reds.

The Nationals scored in the first inning after Adam Eaton singled to open the game and took third on Harper's one-out single. Ryan Zimmerman grounded to third baseman Eugenio Suarez, whose throw to second forced Harper, but the Reds could not complete the double play as Eaton scored for a 1-0 lead.

Texas 5, Houston 1

Doug Fister gave up a run and scattered four hits in five strong innings, and Joey Gallo and Elvis Andrus each had two hits and an RBI as Texas defeated Houston at Globe Life Park, evening the four-game, opening-weekend series at a game apiece.

Fister (1-0), who was acquired by the Rangers as a free agent in the offseason, struck out three and walked three in besting Houston's 1A ace, Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel (0-1), surrendered three runs (all earned) on seven hits in six innings of work. He struck out four and walked one in a 99-pitch stint.

Texas pounded out 10 hits in the win, led by Shin-Soo Choo with three, and Nomar Mazara scored twice. The Astros managed just five hits off five Texas pitchers, with reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve collecting two of those.

Angels 2, A's 1

Pitching, defense and Mike Trout turned out to be just the formula visiting Los Angeles needed to win first game of the season at the Oakland Coliseum.

Trout went hitless on Thursday, but homered off A's starter Sean Manaea in the first inning Friday and scored the Angels' other run in the ninth, while Angels starter Tyler Skaggs and the three relievers combined to keep the Oakland bats quiet most of the night.

Manaea also was good, giving up one run on four hits in 7 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking none. Skaggs earned the win, giving up three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out five and walking none.

Pirates 13, Tigers 10 (13 innings)

Gregory Polanco clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the 13th inning as visiting Pittsburgh outlasted Detroit in each team's season opener at Comerica Park.

Adam Frazier and Josh Harrison poked two-out singles off Alex Wilson to start the rally, and Polanco followed with a 416-foot bomb off a 3-0 fastball to provide the winning hit in a game that lasted five hours, 27 minutes.

Steven Brault pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win. The teams combined to use 15 pitchers in a contest that featured 31 hits, 13 walks and five errors.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 8

Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed homered and had a career-high five RBIs and A.J. Pollock had two hits and two RBIs in the Diamondbacks' home victory over Colorado at Chase Field.

Ahmed hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run first inning, and his RBI single off Antonio Senzatela in a two-run fifth broke a tie at seven as the Diamondbacks won their first two games of the season for the first time since 2012.

Ian Desmond, Gerardo Parra and Charlie Blackmon homered for Colorado, which enters the final game of a three-game series looking to avoid its second 0-3 start in franchise history.

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4 (11 innings)

First baseman Carlos Santana drove in three runs, including the game-winning sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, to help visiting Philadelphia defeat Atlanta at SunTrust Park and give rookie manager Gabe Kapler his first career victory.

Santana, who was 1-for-3 with a home run, delivered a long fly ball to left field against Atlanta rookie reliever Shane Carle (0-1) to drive in J.P. Crawford with the go-ahead run.

The winning pitcher was Drew Hutchison (1-0), who threw two scoreless innings. He retired Ender Inciarte on a fly ball with two runners on base to end the game.

Brewers 8, Padres 6

Ryan Braun hit a three-run, two-out, two-strike homer off San Diego closer Brad Hand to cap a five-run, ninth-inning Milwaukee rally at Petco Park.

Although he was only 1-for-4, Braun had five RBIs in the game on a first-inning ground out, a fifth-inning sacrifice fly and the game-winning homer.

The loss snapped a streak of 127 straight wins for the Padres when they took a lead into the ninth inning at Petco Park.

