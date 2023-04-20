Schwindel's solid debut lifts Buffaloes in thriller

baseball

New import Frank Schwindel had three hits in his Orix debut, breaking an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single to lift the Japan Series champion Buffaloes to a 2-1 Pacific League win Wednesday over the Rakuten Eagles.

The 30-year-old, who came to Japan with 528 career MLB at-bats under his belt, said he arrived at Kyocera Dome Osaka not knowing he would be in the lineup.

Orix's Daiki Tajima (2-1) allowed a run over eight innings, and the Buffaloes tied it on Yuma Tongu's seventh-inning pinch-hit single. Schwindel plated Tomoya Mori in the eighth inning before Mori recorded the game's final out in the ninth.

Mori, the Buffaloes' big free agent acquisition over the winter, applied the tag on a play at the plate as a superb throw from substitute right fielder Yuya Oda preserved the win.

"He (Tajima) pitched a great game, an amazing play at home. This is a lot of fun and an amazing first day," Schwindel said.

"I didn't even know I was playing today. And the manager told me I was in there, so that was a good decision by him."

Elsewhere in the PL, the Seibu Lions defeated the SoftBank Hawks 3-2, while the Lotte Marines beat the Fighters 4-3, improving to 5-0 this season against Nippon Ham.

In the Central League, Naoki Yoshikawa had a sacrifice fly and a two-run home run in the Yomiuri Giants' 5-1 win over the DeNA BayStars, while the Hanshin Tigers' Koji Chikamoto tripled twice, scored twice and drove in two in a 6-1 victory over the Hiroshima Carp.

© KYODO