Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani attends a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Nov 15. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
sports

Baseball star Ohtani turns down top Japan government award

4 Comments
TOKYO

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has turned down the Japanese government's offer to award him one of its top honors, saying it is "still too soon" for him to receive the decoration, the government's top spokesman said Monday.

Ohtani rejected the People's Honor Award after last week being unanimously voted the American League's Most Valuable Player for his performances this season with the Los Angeles Angels both as a pitcher and batter.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference he regards Ohtani turning down the award as a sign of "his strong desire to continue focusing on reaching even greater heights."

"We join the Japanese people in looking forward to him doing even better next season and beyond," Matsuno said.

The People's Honor Award was first given in 1977 to another baseball player, Sadaharu Oh, for setting the world record for career home runs. Among the other 27 past recipients are alpinist Naomi Uemura, film director Akira Kurosawa and wrestler Saori Yoshida.

Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs this year, is not the first person to turn down the award, with now retired baseball star Ichiro Suzuki having done so three times.

A man of great integrity!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Admirably humble. Ohtani is deserving of only continued greater successes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

OIJ

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ohtani must be a Democrat (kidding!).

The selection criteria for the PHA is unclear and highly arbitrary in service of the sitting administration who decides and gives awards. Reforms are needed.

Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs this year, is not the first person to turn down the award, with now retired baseball star Ichiro Suzuki having done so three times

Ichro has continued to decline the PHA on the same ground of "being too young and immature." Interesting.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

