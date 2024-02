Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani smiles in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers, in Surprise, Arizona, on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has married a woman from Japan, the player revealed in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have (begun) a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," Ohtani wrote.

