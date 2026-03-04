Suzuki sets tone with homer as Japan wins last WBC warm-up

Shohei Ohtani of Japan, left, talks with Seiya Suzuki of Japan after the exhibition game between Japan national team and Hanshin Tigers prior to the Pool C games at the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, in Osaka.

baseball

Seiya Suzuki provided the early fireworks Tuesday as Samurai Japan held off the Hanshin Tigers 5-4 in the national team's final warm-up game ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

The Chicago Cubs slugger put skipper Hirokazu Ibata's team on the board with his solo home run to the upper deck beyond left field in the top of the first inning at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

He also brought home Japan's third run with a sixth-inning groundout as part of a 1-for-4, two-RBI outing.

"I was really happy to hit a home run in front of all the Japanese fans for the first time in a while," Suzuki said.

The 31-year-old outfielder, who missed the 2023 WBC with a rib injury, was among the U.S.-based stars who made their first warm-up series appearance in Monday's loss to the Orix Buffaloes.

"We only had two warm-up games, so I just wanted to play, see lots of balls, work on my defense, and prepare well for the main tournament, so I think I had two really good games," he said.

Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-2, grounding out in both of his plate appearances before being replaced in the batting lineup. He remained hitless in two exhibition games for the defending WBC champion.

Kensuke Kondo contributed a two-out, run-scoring single in the third, and pinch-hitter Shota Morishita made it 5-0 in the seventh with a two-RBI single against his Central League club.

Japan starter Hiroto Takahashi struck out three and did not allow a hit over two scoreless innings, while fellow Chunichi Dragons hurler Yumeto Kanemaru tossed three shutout frames as the first reliever out of the bullpen.

The Tigers rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth with Chunichi right-hander Reia Nakachi on the mound.

"I felt good pitching, and while it would have been nice to generate a little more power, I think I'll be in good shape for the main tournament," the 23-year-old Takahashi said.

Japan will open its WBC title defense against Pool C opponent Taiwan at Tokyo Dome on Friday.

© KYODO