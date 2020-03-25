Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION
sports

Taiwan baseball league to start on April 11

HONG KONG

Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League will start on April 11 despite the global coronavirus pandemic, with games on the opening day to be played behind closed doors.

The sport's governing body said games in the five-team league's season-opening weekend will be played without fans, with the situation due to be assessed on a round-by-round basis.

The opening day of the CPBL season was originally due to be played on March 28.

Taiwan has earned praise for its handling of the coronavirus, with low rates of infection and a limited spread of cases.

To abide by rules set out by the health authorities in Taiwan, the CPBL has said it will limit attendances to 150 fans once games are opened up to the public.

Temperature screening will take place, with fans encouraged to keep their distance from one another and to wear face masks.

Sporting events both in the region and worldwide have taken a severe hit from the coronavirus.

Football leagues in China, Japan and South Korea have all been postponed, while China’s hosting of the World Athletics Indoor Championships as well as Formula 1's Shanghai Grand Prix are among numerous events to have been affected.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

